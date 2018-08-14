Police appeal continues after car rage outside Leighton Buzzard pub

Bedfordshire Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses after two people were injured when a car drove into them several times outside a Leighton Buzzard pub.

The force has released CCTV images of two men they would like to identify as part of their investigation into the incident which took place outside The Lancer pub in Lake Street, in the early hours of Sunday, August 5.

It is understood a fight broke outside the pub, after which a vehicle was driven at door staff several times and at least two people were left injured.

One man has been arrested in connection with the investigation and he has been released pending further enquiries.

Anyone who recognises either of the two men pictured or has any other information that may assist Bedfordshire Police is asked to contact investigating officer Detective Constable Tracey Joyce on 101, quoting crime reference number 40/16265/18.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their ‘Anonymous Online Form’ at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.