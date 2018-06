Police are appealing for the public’s help in identifying two men they would like to speak to in connection with a suspected shoplifting incident in Leighton Buzzard.

The incident was at Euro Car Parts, off Chartmoor Road, at 2.40pm on Tuesday, May 22.

Police are appealing for the public's help in identifying these two men

If you have any information, please visit our website or call 101, quoting crime number JD/23891/2018.