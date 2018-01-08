Police investigate break in at a grain store in Hockliffe

Police are investigating after a break-in at a grain store in Hockliffe.

The offenders broke the lock on the first door but were unable to get past the mechanical rolling doors.

Bruce Dashwood, owner, found that the grain store doors had been forcibly levered open, when he checked on the store on Saturday, December 30.

He said: “I went to check on it on the Saturday morning and found the lock had been broken into and they then tried to force the mechanical roller doors open but they were unable to.

“This is the third time people have tried getting in, on one occasion a fork lift was stolen and then used to try and steal the new Co-op’s cash machine.

“Fortunately, this time they did not get past the mechanical roller doors, and there was no fork lift there either.

“The grain store is currently air sealed as it was filled with toxic wheat beetle pesticide, so had they broken in they probably would not have made it out.

“There are warning signs all around the site telling people not to enter but they obviously chose to ignore them.

“Unfortunately incidents like this are part of rural crime and I don’t think we can do much about it, I have replaced the lock to the front doors.”

Bedfordshire Police are investigating, a spokesman for the force said: “We have received a report of an incident at a property in Church End, Hockliffe, which took place between Sunday 24 December and Monday 1 January.

“During this time period, a grain store near the property was accessed.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number JD/43/2018.