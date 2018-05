Police are investigating after two power tools were stolen from Homebase, in Leighton Buzzard.

Officers attended the store on Vimy Road following reports just after 9pm on Tuesday, May 22.

A spokesman for the force said: “The offender, a white male, took two power tools and left on foot via the canal bridge on Leighton Road.”

If anyone has any information call 101, quoting reference JD/23969/2018.