Police investigating whether baby killed in crash in Slapton near Leighton Buzzard was hit by car

Officers investigating the death of a one-year-old baby who died in a crash in Slapton on Saturday afternoon say they are awaiting confirmation that he was hit by the car.

A man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released on bail.

Police have confirmed the baby was on the street, not in the car, when the single vehicle collision happened in Horton Road at 1.42pm. They say whether the baby was hit by the car is “a line of enquiry” and that his cause of death is still being investigated and established.

The boy was seriously injured and later died of his injuries.

The man arrested, aged 35 from Potters Bar, has been released on police bail until Thursday, November 8.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the police on 101 or visit www.thamesvalley.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ quoting investigation number 666 (13/10).

