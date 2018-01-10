Police issue advice after spate of thefts from cars and vans in Leighton Buzzard

Bedfordshire Police is issuing crime prevention advice following a string of thefts from motor vehicles in Leighton Buzzard.

A number of householders have reported vehicles broken into and items stolen from 22 December and throughout the festive period and continuing into the new year, with the latest offence being committed earlier this week.

Sergeant Ben Dimmock said: “This type of criminality is not acceptable in Bedfordshire and I’d like to reassure residents that investigations into these thefts are on-going. There are also a number of steps you can take to reduce the temptation for opportunist thieves and I’d urge everyone to follow this advice to help protect their property and their vehicles.”

Never leave tools or valuables in your vehicle overnight.

If you carry tools, consider having a sign in your vehicle that states no tools are left in it overnight.

Park your vehicle in a well-lit spot that is visible to other members of the public, or covered by CCTV.

Don’t leave things on show or leave valuables in the glove-box of your vehicle.

It’s better to store items in the boot at your point of departure, not the point of arrival – you don’t know who may be watching.

Property marking cannot prevent your goods from being stolen but it is a good deterrent as it is more difficult to sell on stolen property that has been marked. It also allows the police to return recovered stolen goods to their rightful owner. Mark your property with your house/flat number and postcode.

Anyone with any information about these incidents is asked to call police on 101.

Streets that have been targeted include:

Harrow Road

Bossard Court

Queen Street

Stanbridge Road

Bellona Drive

Aurora Rise

Knaves Hill

Cetus Crescent

Wing Road

Grange Close

Marley Fields

Station Road

Derwent Road