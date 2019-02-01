Police keen to trace occupants of silver car which crashed into wall outside flats in Leighton Buzzard

A car crashed into a wall outside a block of flats in Leighton Buzzard just before midnight last night (Thursday).

Police are appealing for information about the incident in Meadow Way, with the occupants of the vehicle leaving the scene before officers turned up.

Police

A Beds Police spokesman said: “At 11.45pm we were called to a report of a car that had crashed into street furniture, and into a wall outside a block of flats in Meadow Way, Leighton Buzzard The occupants of the car had left the scene before officers arrived.

“The vehicle has been recovered and enquiries are ongoing. We would be interested to hear from anyone who saw a silver hatchback in the area prior to the incident. Please contact us on 101 quoting reference 425 of 31 January.”

The fire service also attended. A spokesman said: “Just before midnight, two rescue pumps from Leighton Buzzard and a pump and Rescue Support Unit from Stopsley attended an incident involving a car and a house on Meadow Way, Leighton Buzzard. No-one was trapped but crews used small tools to disconnect the vehicles battery and the incident was dealt with by the police.”