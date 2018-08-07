Police officer sets up mobile pamper service

A part time police officer from Leighton Buzzard has set up a new business to help ladies get pampered.

Toni Cassidy has always enjoyed doing make up and beauty treatments and she set up Glamavan, a mobile pamper service, when she noticed a gap in the market.

Glamavan rustic glitter stand

She said: “I have not seen anything like this here. I work part time for the police so in my spare time I studied make up courses and I decided I wanted to expand it and it went from there really. The business keeps getting bigger and it is really popular.

“My biggest success so far has got to be introducing the glitter to Glamavan, it has brought so much fun and sparkle to our parties and now we supply glitter to festivals, fairs, wedding receptions and parties.

“I have just introduced a rustic themed glitter stand and a Girls Night In package. The glitter make up and Prosecco parties are very popular.”

Glamavan offers a range of services including wedding makeup, adult pamper parties, makeover classes, children’s pamper parties and glitter hen parties.

Glamavan glitter

Toni told the LBO: “I really enjoy both my jobs and they couldn’t be more different. I have a lot of fairs/festivals coming up and I would really like to have people on board, if you are interested in joining the team email me on pamper@glamavan.com.”

For more information about Glamavan visit www.glamavan.com/.