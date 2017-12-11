Police organise youth event in Leighton Buzzard

Bedfordshire Police’s community policing team is organising a young people’s engagement day in Leighton Buzzard to help prevent anti-social behaviour.

On Tuesday, December 12, teenagers from across the Leighton Buzzard area are invited to join the community policing team at the Youth Club on Vandyke Road from 6pm to 8pm.

The event is designed to bring youngsters together with residents and local businesses in a bid to reduce anti-social and nuisance behaviour which causes concern in the local community.

Community Sgt Louise Bates said: “This is a great opportunity for all young people of Leighton Buzzard to get involved in their community. Our force wants to provide options for the teenagers and deter them from committing crimes.

“We organise community engagement days for all our residents regularly but we believe that the younger communities deserve a day of their own. It gives them an opportunity to meet our officers and familiarise themselves with the great range of activities they can engage in their local Youth Club.

“Local businesses are greatly appreciative of the event and support the joint initiative. The Leighton Buzzard residents and businesses are a great community and this displays they will support each other when needed.”

Stephen Swain, youth worker at Groundwork Luton and Bedfordshire, who run Leighton Buzzard Youth Club, said: “The event will give our young people a chance to welcome local residents into their youth club to see how Groundwork is providing a facility for them to improve their prospects and become valued members of their community. It will of course, also be a fun day for all, with activities and prizes.”

The Youth Club provides activities for young people in the town during school holidays and throughout the year and some of these will be showcased at the event, including an opportunity for the teenagers to compete in pool and try the unrideable bike.