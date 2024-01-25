Police release image of 94-year-old missing from Linslade
Vincent was last seen yesterday evening
Police are “concerned for the welfare” of a 94-year-old man who is missing from Linslade.
Vincent was last seen in the town on Wednesday evening (January 24). He is described as around 5ft 4ins and wears glasses and often a trilby or a cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online here quoting ref 469 of January 24.