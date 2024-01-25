News you can trust since 1861
Police release image of 94-year-old missing from Linslade

Vincent was last seen yesterday evening
Olivia Preston
Published 25th Jan 2024, 09:23 GMT
Police are “concerned for the welfare” of a 94-year-old man who is missing from Linslade.

Vincent was last seen in the town on Wednesday evening (January 24). He is described as around 5ft 4ins and wears glasses and often a trilby or a cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or report online here quoting ref 469 of January 24.

