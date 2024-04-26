Police release pictures of missing Lola last seen in Leighton Buzzard
She was seen at the railway station
Police have released these pictures of missing Lola – who was last seen in Leighton Buzzard.
Police say she was seen at the railway station at 7.30pm yesterday (Thursday) and is believed to have been travelling to Arlesey.
She is white, slim and around 5ft 8ins. She is believed to have been wearing a black puffer jacket with a fur-lined hood, black jeans and black and white Nike Air Force trainers.
Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote reference 385 of 25th April.