Police to have pre-meeting chat with Leighton-Linslade Town Council as crime Q&A session and open day proposed

After urgent calls for a public meeting with police to discuss concerns about crime, Leighton-Linslade Town Council is to hold a pre-meeting with the force.

The discussion will take place within the next couple of weeks, seeing councillors inform officers about key issues residents will raise.

Cllr Amanda Dodwell, said: “I have today had a very constructive telephone conversation with Chief Superintendent David Boyle - the officer in charge of community policing.

“I think the concerns of the town are being heard loud and clear at Police Headquarters.

“The proposal from police is to hold an open day in the town, including a question and answer session with senior officers responsible for community policing.

“It is hoped that this can be arranged very soon after the pre-meeting.

“I took the opportunity to raise the concerns that a number of residents have expressed about the 101 non-emergency number. New systems have been introduced that will hopefully improve the situation, but I would remind residents that they can report non-emergencies via the Beds Police website.

“I would again reiterate how important it is for residents to continue to report all crime and anti-social behaviour - if it isn’t reported it gives a false impression of crime levels in the town, and more importantly, those who are committing these offences are never held to account.”

Sergeant Liam Mitchell said: “Bedfordshire Police is planning to hold an informal event with the Council to allow residents to meet local officers and councillors and raise any issues or concerns they have about the area. The pre-meeting with councillors is to arrange a suitable time for the event.

“We are aware of concerns around anti-social behaviour in the area, and we’d like to meet residents to reassure them that we take their concerns seriously, and that we won’t tolerate behaviour that makes them feel unsafe and impacts on their lives.”