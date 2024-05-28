Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alex Mayer to stand for Labour in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency.

Labour’s candidate for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Alex Mayer has described the General Election as “a once in a generation chance to turn the page”.

Ms Mayer is contesting the seat which has emerged from the South West Bedfordshire constituency of Conservative MP Andrew Selous under a boundary review for the county.

A vice patron of Autism Bedfordshire, she previously represented the area as an MEP. Animal welfare champion Ms Mayer organised the biggest petition in history against animal testing, taking more than eight million signatures to the United Nations.

Alex Mayer in Westminster. Image: Alex Mayer.

She said: “People in Dunstable, Houghton Regis, Leighton Buzzard and surrounding areas are saying they want change.

“We’ve fantastic towns and villages. But everyone can feel that prices are up and our public services are run down. It’s almost impossible to get an NHS dentist now.

“There’s sewage in our waterways and a climate emergency. The Tories have had a long innings, including the Conservative candidate who cheerfully went along with the Truss disaster budget that crashed the economy.

“This is a once in a generation chance to turn the page. Labour has a serious plan for Government. That’s to reboot our economy, revitalise our public services and green our country.

“I’m excited and proud to be making the case to residents that they can put their trust in me and a renewed Labour Party to help get Britain’s future back. It’s a straight fight between Labour and the Conservatives locally. If you want to see change, every vote for Labour will be vital.”

On confirming his intention to stand again for the Conservatives, Mr Selous said: “I’m as passionate about fighting for my constituents and this wonderful part of Bedfordshire today as I was when first elected.

“I look forward to engaging with residents on all of the issues they’re concerned about, as I do week and week out.”

Central Bedfordshire Leighton Linslade South councillor Emma Holland-Lindsay is the Liberal Democrat candidate.

“This dreadful Conservative Government has broken our NHS, wrecked our economy and let water companies dump record amounts of sewage into our waterways. Here in our area, it’s clear that the Liberal Democrats are taking on the Conservatives and winning.”