Another freeze on Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s share of council tax voted through

Leighton-Linslade Town Councillors have voted unanimously in support of leaving council tax unchanged for the seventh consecutive year.

Despite rising inflation and increasing costs, the town council says it is able to deliver a balanced budget for 2019/20 without having to draw down on reserves, compromise on service delivery or draw back on its ambitious improvement plans for the parish over the coming 12 months. The decision was taken at a full council meeting on January 28.

The White House, Leighton-Linslade Town Council's offices

Council Leader Ewan Wallace said the council remains committed to the parish having delivered a raft of initiatives over the past year that include:- £150,000 Youth Grant Offer aimed at supporting volunteer groups, refurbishment of the multi-storey toilets and electronic information signage boards.

Over the coming 12 months, the emerging 5 Year Plan for the town council includes projects such as the refurbishment of Pages Park Pavilion, improved architectural lighting within the town centre and continuing investment in new play equipment and associated safety surfacing.

Cllr Wallace said: “Meeting the cost of living is always a challenge. I know the residents of Leighton-Linslade will be pleased, and perhaps surprised, to know that for the seventh year in a row the Conservative-run town council will again freeze the amount residents pay in council tax in 2019/20.

“I doubt any of us can think of bills we receive that are the same as what they were in 2013. I am proud to lead a council with a strong record of delivery of services such as: the Tactic youth service; award winning parks; successful cultural events such as the Canal Festival and an improved market.”

For more information on other projects and initiatives that the council has delivered and is intending to do, visit the town council website:- http://www.leightonlinslade-tc.gov.uk/.

The final council tax bill will also be made up from precepts from the fire and police services, plus Central Beds Council. CBC is putting forward a 1% rise, but is consulting with residents on the possibility of a 2% rise instead.