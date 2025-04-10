Arriva will no longer run Leighton Buzzard's L services as of June

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arriva has confirmed that it will no longer be operating Leighton Buzzard's 'L services' as of June.

The bus company has announced that it was not successful in Central Bedfordshire Council's (CBC's) tender process.

But it will still be running its "interurban" services through the town – and said it will ensure, along with CBC, a “smooth transition” of the L services.

A spokesperson for Arriva Midlands said: “Arriva provided a comprehensive bid to continue operating Leighton’s bus services, but unfortunately, we were not successful in Central Bedfordshire Council’s tender process.

An Arriva bus in Leighton Buzzard.

“We understand that the contract has been awarded to another operator and as a result, Arriva will no longer be operating routes L1, L2, L3, L4, L5 and L6 from June 1.

“We are working closely with the council to ensure a smooth transition.

“We can reassure our customers that Arriva will still be running the interurban commercial services in the town, which will be updated from June 1.

"Further information will be released soon.”

The six routes are described as a "lifeline" for some members of the community, but in May 2025 Arriva's contract with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) was due to come to an end – with funding from S106 money also ceasing.

At the time, the L routes were not yet popular enough to run commercially, without subsidy – although CBC said it was "reviewing these services to ensure they remain viable".

The LBO has contacted CBC for a comment.

