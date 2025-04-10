Arriva will no longer run Leighton Buzzard's L services as of June

By Jo Robinson
Published 10th Apr 2025, 15:44 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2025, 15:48 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Arriva has confirmed that it will no longer be operating Leighton Buzzard's 'L services' as of June.

The bus company has announced that it was not successful in Central Bedfordshire Council's (CBC's) tender process.

But it will still be running its "interurban" services through the town – and said it will ensure, along with CBC, a “smooth transition” of the L services.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Arriva Midlands said: “Arriva provided a comprehensive bid to continue operating Leighton’s bus services, but unfortunately, we were not successful in Central Bedfordshire Council’s tender process.

An Arriva bus in Leighton Buzzard.An Arriva bus in Leighton Buzzard.
An Arriva bus in Leighton Buzzard.

“We understand that the contract has been awarded to another operator and as a result, Arriva will no longer be operating routes L1, L2, L3, L4, L5 and L6 from June 1.

“We are working closely with the council to ensure a smooth transition.

“We can reassure our customers that Arriva will still be running the interurban commercial services in the town, which will be updated from June 1.

"Further information will be released soon.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In December, councillors claimed that there was a "real risk" that a number of Leighton Buzzard's L services would be lost this year unless there was an estimated 2,000 additional journeys per day.

The six routes are described as a "lifeline" for some members of the community, but in May 2025 Arriva's contract with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) was due to come to an end – with funding from S106 money also ceasing.

At the time, the L routes were not yet popular enough to run commercially, without subsidy – although CBC said it was "reviewing these services to ensure they remain viable".

The LBO has contacted CBC for a comment.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardCentral Bedfordshire Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice