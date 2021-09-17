Aylesbury Vale care home faces potential closure as council announces investigation addressing 'ongoing concerns'

Buckinghamshire Council is investigating ongoing practices at an Aylesbury Vale care home addressing concerns about the quality of care provided.

A safeguarding enquiry has been launched by Bucks Council looking into the service at Carey Lodge in Wing.

Staff were told over the phone by the HR department that the home will be closing, presently roughly 60 residents are staying at Carey Lodge.

Carey Lodge

A council spokesperson advised: "A dedicated team of Buckinghamshire Council social care staff is now based in Carey Lodge.

"This team will speak to all Buckinghamshire residents and their family members to ensure they are fully involved in any decisions that are made with regards to reviewing their support needs and identifying somewhere else to live and receive care."

The Carey Lodge is ran by The Fremantle Trust, a registered not-for-profit organisation which has care sites in Bucks, Milton Keynes, Bedfordshire and Berkshire, as well as Hertfordshire.

Here is Bucks Council's statement announcing the investigation in full: "Buckinghamshire Council has initiated a safeguarding enquiry following ongoing concerns around the quality of care and support provided at the residential care home Carey Lodge in Wing by The Fremantle Trust.

"A dedicated team of Buckinghamshire Council social care staff is now based in Carey Lodge. This team will speak to all Buckinghamshire residents and their family members to ensure they are fully involved in any decisions that are made with regards to reviewing their support needs and identifying somewhere else to live and receive care.

"The council continues to work with Carey Lodge and The Fremantle Trust to ensure the safety and wellbeing of residents is given the highest priority.

"The council acknowledges this situation is a distressing time for people who live at Carey Lodge and their family. If you or your family member have any concerns that you would like to discuss, please speak to the council’s adult social care staff based at Carey Lodge."