By-election confirmed for Leighton Buzzard following councillor’s resignation

A by-election will take place in Leighton Buzzard on May 7 following the resignation of a Conservative town councillor.

Jon D’Este-Hoare has stepped down from St George’s ward, less than a year after being elected to the council for the first time.

Election

Mr D’Este-Hoare is well known in the town as the owner of Leighton Buzzard Brewery, but the LBO understands he has also sold the business and moved away from the area for personal reasons.

For a by-election to take place to fill the vacancy, 10 electors from St George’s ward needed to have requested it in writing before March 6, and Central Beds Council has confirmed to the LBO today that that criterion has been met.

In May’s election, Mr D’Este-Hoare received 322 votes and was elected alongside Daniel Scott (Lab) 384. That result saw then Conservative town council leader Ewan Wallace defeated (263), along with Andrew Dore (UKIP) 189.