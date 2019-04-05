Candidates seek your vote as they vie for Central Bedfordshire Council seats

There are 189 candidates seeking to be elected across the 31 wards in Central Bedfordshire at the local elections next month.

The three sitting Conservative Leighton Buzzard South candidates, Ray Berry, David Bowater and Amanda Dodwell, are standing again.

Central Beds Council's offices at Chicksands

Anne Guess, John Hewitt and Christopher Leaman are the Liberal Democrat candidates, with Robert Connelly and Adrian Heffernan representing Labour.

As for Leighton Buzzard North, sitting Conservative councillors Ken Ferguson and Brian Spurr are joined by Ewan Wallace.

Christopher Feander, Anne Gray and Rosalind Mennie are the Liberal Democrats, while Mike Bishop, Christy Melon and Daniel Scott contest for Labour.

Andrew Dore, Caroline Redwood and Mike Woodhouse represent UKIP, with Nanci Hogan standing for the Women’s Equality Party.

Sitting Conservative Linslade councillor Gordon Perham is standing again, along with Steve Jones and Tony Morris.

Nigel Carnell and Russell Goodchild are the Liberal Democrats, Christine Sheppard and Isaac Sibiya represent Labour, while Victoria Harvey and Sue James are Independent candidates.

Sitting Conservative Aspley and Woburn councillor Budge Wells is standing for re-election against Labour’s Susan Morris and Independent candidate John Baker.

In Eaton Bray, Philip Spicer is the Conservative candidate, Marc Windmill stands for Labour and Andrew Waters for the Green Party.

Sitting Conservative councillor Mark Versallion contests Heath and Reach again, against Susan Wellstood-Eason for Labour and Dominic Scholfield for the Green Party.

Conservative council leader James Jamieson will be aiming to retain his Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield seat, against Labour’s Rachel Garnham and Gareth Ellis for the Green Party.

Polling day is Thursday May 2, with parish council elections also taking place on the same day.