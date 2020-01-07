Consultation on BT's proposals to remove 30 payphones in Central Bedfordshire moves into second stage

Central Bedfordshire Council's consultation on BT's proposals to remove 30 payphones is now into the second stage and residents are encouraged to have their say.

Following the first phase community consultation, the council received 209 representations regarding the proposals to remove 30 public payphones.

The second phase of the consultation, which will run until Tuesday, January 21, will allow residents to comment on whether they agree or object to the first decision.

Based on feedback from the local community and other public organisations such as town and parish councils and evidence provided, the first decision proposes objecting to 27 payphones being removed.

During the first phase of consultation, the number of responses for each payphone was relatively small, however there is general support for retaining the boxes in villages – either as phone boxes or adopting them for community use.

There were a handful of suggestions that the phone boxes could be used by the community as small lending libraries.

Some of objections were about the lack of mobile signal in the villages, and the need for payphones in the case of network outages.

Some communities lodged objections arguing there are concerns that removing the payphones will have more of an impact on the elderly and disabled.

Once the second stage of the consultation closes the results will be submitted in February to the council's Executive, who will be asked to consider and agree a response to BT.

A final decision notice will then be published on the council's website which will outline the position on the proposed removals.

For more information, including a list of the public payphones proposed to be removed, visit the council's website.