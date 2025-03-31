Controversial housing application for Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre site goes to appeal

Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre and Blossom Cafe

An application to build housing on Leighton Buzzard Garden Centre with the loss of five small businesses, which resulted in 365 objections, is due to be reconsidered at appeal.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Full plans of applicant Thrive Homes for 41 properties on land south of Hockliffe Road were rejected by Central Bedfordshire Council’s development sub-committee, despite a recommendation of approval from planning officers.

Eggington Parish Council, Leighton-Linslade Town Council and local residents are among those who campaigned against losing the garden centre. There was a petition organised against the project and 364 other objections.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reasons for refusal were explained in a letter from CBC’s service director development and economy Andrew Davie to agents Aitchison Raffety.

“This is an unacceptable form of development by virtue of the lack of permeability and pedestrian connectivity, the restricted and unsatisfactory locations for the provision of landscaping relied upon to achieve biodiversity net gains, and the failure to suitably design out crime,” he wrote.

“This results in a scheme that doesn’t outweigh the loss of a valued community facility, which is of significant benefit to the local community and the loss of active employment generating uses.

“In the absence of a completed legal agreement securing financial contributions, the development would have an unmitigated and unacceptable impact on local infrastructure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Through its proximity to the Ashridge Commons and Woods site of special scientific interest (SSSI) within the Chilterns Beechwoods special area of conservation (SAC), it would add to the recreational disturbance in the area.”

Greenhouses, a building and storage areas are contained on the three-and-a-half acre brownfield site, according to the committee report. Azure Hot Tubs, Cladwin’s Limited, Move It Removal and Jacey’s Garden Services are the four other businesses impacted by these proposals, said the report.

Principal planning officer Caroline Macrdechian told the committee in July: “This provides a mix of two-bedroom, three-bed and four-bedroom properties, with some one-bed apartments.

“There are 13 affordable units dispersed across the site,” she added. “The application has received a high level of opposition over the loss of the garden centre, employment land and an important community facility.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Weekes, of agents Aitchison Raffety, said at the planning meeting: “Thrive Homes is focused on increasing affordable housing availability within its operating area.

“This scheme aims to overcome the previous reasons for refusal of the 2022 proposal, which wasn’t refused on the principle of development, only on detailed matters.

“The number of units has been reduced, allowing greater space, more parking and decent amenity areas. It offers 30 per cent affordable housing with social rent and shared ownership.

“The loss of facilities on site is unfortunate, but isn’t contrary to policy. We believe there are 13 people employed on the site. But, on balance, 41 families will be given somewhere to live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will generate about £4m in construction spend, with an annual expenditure of £1.15m into the community once occupied.”

Councillors refused the development last summer, with seven votes against and four abstentions. A date has still to be fixed for the planning appeal hearing.

You can visit the appeal website to make your comments.