Land south of Leighton Buzzard High Street regeneration 'hasn't died a death' - with work still under way

Land South of High Street, Leighton Buzzard

Land south of the High Street in Leighton Buzzard “hasn’t died a death”, according to a local councillor.

The area of land including Westlands Residential Home was referred to during a proposed amendment to Central Bedfordshire Council’s revenue budget at a full council meeting.

An alternative use for the care home and day centre, once the premises are fully vacated, was proposed by Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey.

“Leighton Buzzard High Street is on its knees,” warned councillor Harvey. “It’s really dying at the moment. We need things to start happening in the town extremely fast.”

But her amendment to accommodate external partners or community groups for ‘meanwhile’ space use of this accommodation in Duncombe Drive was defeated by five votes.

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Russ Goodchild told the council: “Land south of the High Street hasn’t died a death.

“I’m still working hard on it to progress it,” he explained. “Tying up that site say for five years with artisans and people in one-bedroom accommodation would be detrimental to moving that project on and increase construction costs. I’m hoping to see something starting to move on that by the end of this year.”

Liberal Democrat Leighton Linslade South councillor Shaun Roberts said: “One aspect is the ‘meanwhile’ space, on which a motion was passed by the council last month, and which it should explore to the fullest degree.

“Clearly that’s a much better use of a building than knocking it down and leaving it vacant. That’s happening here.

“The other issue is we’ll have a derelict building by a lovely park and the risk of that becoming a massive eyesore, with all sorts of anti-social behaviour, if the ‘meanwhile’ space doesn’t happen. That’s not something we want in our town.

“The best thing then is for that building to come down and we can get something more valuable on there as quickly as we can.”

Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Steve Owen described it as “a question of priorities”, adding: “The council’s in dire straights over this year’s budget.

“We simply can’t afford to spend money of this quantity on ideas whether practical or fanciful or whether they’re desirable.

“I understand this building has asbestos in it, which causes complications around demolishing the building or letting other people use it. The health and safety prohibitions come into play.”

Conservative Heath and Reach councillor Mark Versallion suggested: “This is a consequence of inactivity on that site, seeing a proposal like this.

“I’m sympathetic to it as I’ve heard of many voluntary and community groups struggling to find a place to use. They see this premises and other buildings in Leighton Buzzard which are empty.”

Green Party Ampthill councillor Susan Clinch offered her support, saying: “I’m speaking up for the Leighton-Linslade borrowers, which is a start-up Library of Things.

“This is an opportunity for that group to set up, to establish itself and to be successful, even if it then has to move on to other premises.

“This is an excellent use of an empty property, rather than an allocation of huge amount of funds to make it ready for disposal. That means knocking it down.”