Plan for community arts space in Leighton Buzzard suffers setback

Alex Mayer MP and the South Side Studios team outside Duncombe Drive Day Centre. Image: Vanessa Champion Photography.

Plans for a day centre building in Leighton Buzzard to be turned into a vibrant community arts space, once the premises is vacant, have suffered a setback.

An amendment was proposed to Central Bedfordshire Council’s revenue budget to prevent the potential demolition of Westlands Residential Home in Duncombe Drive and site preparation works.

This forms part of the area designated land south of the High Street, which CBC and Leighton-Linslade Town Council want to transform to the benefit of the town centre and local residents.

A budget change was proposed by Independent Leighton Linslade West councillor Victoria Harvey to accommodate external partners or community groups for ‘meanwhile’ space use of the care home and the day centre.

“Various community groups, including Library of Things, Men in Sheds, Arts groups linked to social prescribing, artists and creative businesses seeking studio and work spaces, local charities and external partners want to take on the management costs of the buildings,” said the amendment.

“This would be while long-term plans for land south of the High Street are finalised. A motion from councillor Kevin Pughe was passed with widespread support at full council in January stating that ‘meanwhile’ spaces are given due consideration when disposing of redundant buildings and assets.”

Presenting her amendment, councillor Harvey explained: “The first three months of a building for business rates are rent free, which gives us time to consider the different options and groups.

“This is a time to test demand and to examine how a community arts building can be self-sustaining financially. It would assess the level of interest in the town and the success.

“It can play a major role in keeping elderly people active, while reducing the need for and costs to adult social care. It can play a significant role in reducing the pressure for GP appointments.

“Our local GPs are supportive of such a project because social isolation and mental health are key issues in the town. This activity is really needed for regeneration. There’s also an opportunity for external funding.

“If this doesn’t work out, there are so many creative entrepreneurs, from graphic designers to artists and from woodworkers to photographers, working from their kitchen tables, who need temporary studio space to progress their careers.

“There are so many charities desperate for a permanent space from where they can help the community. The thought of this building being left empty is unbelievable.

“If it’s demolished and left, this council could have significant revenue costs because of the problems with anti-social behaviour in the area.”

Executive member for assets and Independent Biggleswade West councillor Steve Watkins replied: “Spaces are something we’ll absolutely consider, if it works for both the local authority and for any interested arts or community group.

“Where I’m uncomfortable with this amendment is that it limits my ability to bring forward plans to redevelop and regenerate that site. I get criticism for not hitting capital receipt ambitions.

“People are all for those capital receipts, except when it happens to be in their neck of the woods. There has to be a degree of realism. Opposing this doesn’t mean we can’t have that continued discussion about finding a ‘meanwhile’ space.”

Councillors voted down the amendment with 21 in favour, 26 against and 12 abstentions.