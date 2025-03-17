Plans submitted to help preserve Leighton Pumping Station after it was gutted by fire

The fire damaged pumping station. Image Planning documents, Canal & River Trust

Canal charity plans to remove fire-damaged materials after arson attack on historic Leighton Pumping Station at Linslade, once listed building consent secured v.1

Burnt materials are set to be removed from the historic fire-damaged Leighton Pumping Station on the Grand Union Canal for safety reasons, once listed building consent has been obtained from the local planning authority.

Severe damage was caused to the building, when it was deliberately set alight in July. The roof collapsed into the main storeroom, as well as the smaller pump room, according to a Canal and River Trust heritage, design and access statement.

The canal charity has submitted a listed building consent application to Central Bedfordshire Council for the planned works at the pumping station, north of Lock Cottage, Bossington Lane, Linslade.

Aerial photo of the fire damaged pumping station taken by drone. Image Planning documents, Canal & River Trust

These works involve dismantling fire-ravaged remains of the roof, including timber trusses, beams, slate tiles, purlins and wall-plates, and metal rainwater goods and fittings, said its heritage statement.

“This would be done under supervision by Albion Archaeology to assess, retain, record and store the items that can be salvaged. Any loose brickwork will be removed from the wall tops, which will be protected from the weather.

“All above-ground, three-phase switch gear and pump control systems, including a pump control panel, have been destroyed by fire and need to be removed and replaced to allow the site to operate again.

“Vegetation will be removed from the structure, while fire debris will be cleared from inside the building. The electrical power supply would need to be reinstated to enable pumping to resume.

“A small channel would be dug outside the premises to accommodate cabling for the power supply. Depending on the damage, new holes may be needed for replacement wiring into the main building.

“The power supply was contained within a metal cabinet, and it’s anticipated this would be replicated. It’s not considered to affect the significance or special interest of the historic building.

“The works to clear the fire-damaged structure would be undertaken diligently and balanced with the need to minimise intervention,” added the statement.

“Material removed would be looked over and assessed by a well-respected archaeological team in Albion Archaeology. The principle would be to salvage as much as possible. The exposed brickwork would be vulnerable to further damage, such as rainwater ingress.

“These works would aid the preservation of the curtilage-listed asset, and the special architectural and historic interest of the building and its wider setting before its further restoration.

“Historic fabric has been severely compromised by the arson attack, but any further loss would be minimal and seen at the lower end of less than substantial harm. This would be outweighed by public benefits of reinstating the pumping station to its original use and function.

“The works would bring this burnt-out shell back into use and would aid the efficient use of the canal navigation, managing the water supply and its variants on the canal summit.”

Leighton Pumping Station dates back to 1838 and is considered curtilage-listed because of its connection to the neighbouring Leighton Lock Cottage, which is Grade II listed.

CBC planning officers can agree the listed building consent, but a refusal or applying of conditions could be appealed to its development management committee.