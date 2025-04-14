Quarry plan would mean heavy traffic on "close to capacity" Leighton Buzzard bypass for 20 more years says council

Grovebury Quarry lake and island

Extending a quarrying project would generate lorry journeys along “the close to capacity” Leighton Buzzard bypass for a further 20 years to access the site, a local authority has warned.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Applicant Aggregate Industries UK Limited plans to extract silica sand from an extension to Grovebury Quarry in Grovebury Road. The company revealed last March it wants to expand its operations to the south of the quarry lake for at least another decade.

This land was once considered as a potential location for a watersports centre for the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works include importing inert restoration materials, a minerals processing plant, aggregate and soil recycling operations, treatment and processing, and changes to its currently approved restoration scheme.

A stockpiling storage area, site offices, parking and keeping an access are other aspects of the project. An environmental impact assessment has accompanied the proposals submitted to Central Bedfordshire Council.

Its comments made in March 2024 “remain applicable”, according to Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s planning and transport committee, which opposes the development.

It said: “The applicant has failed to show very special circumstances sufficient to override greenbelt policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal would mean continuing heavy traffic movements for a further 20 years along the A505 bypass, which is at highway capacity already.

“There’s no social/economic assessment, the air quality assessment doesn’t include current plant emissions, the noise assessment doesn’t account for current on-site levels, and the landscape impact assessment doesn’t contain the actual impact.

“If CBC is minded to grant planning permission, tangible benefits for the local community should be sought. These would be funding to upgrade the A505 bypass, financial contributions to improve leisure and recreation provision, and better signage to ban associated lorry travel through the parish.”

Grovebury Quarry covers around 305 acres and has been operational since the 1920s, according to Heatons planning, environment and design consultancy. The site is run by the company under its industrial sands business, Garside Sands, Heatons said in a planning statement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lying within the south Bedfordshire greenbelt, it’s dominated by a large lake containing a small island. Under a July 2022 planning permission, site operations were extended until July 2026 and the permitted volume of imported soils was increased.

“It’s proposed to extend the quarry south to release an extra 3.33m tonnes at an annual rate between 265,000 tonnes and 350,000 tonnes. This would give the extension an operational life of between nine and 14 years.

“A further six years will be required for restoration, once all the mineral is extracted. It’s anticipated that 100,000 tonnes per annum of the material would be imported.

“The company produces around six-and-a-half million tonnes of asphalt and three million cubic metres of concrete annually. Industrial sands are extracted from the quarry by means of dredging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Access would remain the same off an A4146 roundabout. The current infrastructure of a processing plant, a stockpiling area, site offices and car park would be retained.”

Aggregate Industries is a major supplier of a wide range of construction materials through its operating divisions in the UK, added the statement.

CBC’s development management committee will consider the project in due course.