The Mayor was duly elected on Monday, May 9 in the presence of the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, Mrs Cynthia Gresham, the High Sheriff of Bedfordshire, Lady Jane Clifford, Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service ACFO Alison Kibblewhite, councillors, officers, and honoured guests.

The Annual Meeting of Dunstable Town Council was held at the Dunstable Conference Centre to elect a Town Mayor, a Deputy Town Mayor and to select Members for Standing Committees and Sub Committees.

The new Mayor Cllr Liz Jones was proposed by Cllr Peter Hollick, seconded by Cllr Pam Ghent, and the motion carried.

Dunstable Town Mayor Cllr Liz Jones. Photo: John Chatterley.

After donning the mayoral robes, the new Town Mayor then took the oath.

Mayor Cllr Jones said: “My family history continues to be built upon. This is the sixth time someone from the family will have held this role. I join the ranks of a ‘double Mayor’, just like my dad did – I think my family think I’m mad to want to do it again, but I’m just as excited today as I was back in 2015, and dad will be at every event once again with me, telling me what and how to do it!”

“Dunstable continues to see significant change and the recent ‘Phase 3’ works in our high street has bought much needed flood prevention with the alleviation tanks and the installation of rain gardens.

"The new road layouts have been in operation over a few weeks, and although not everyone’s cup of tea, has allowed for an easier pedestrian walk through town and a much quicker drive.

Deputy Town Mayor Cllr. Lisa Bird, Town Mayor Cllr Liz Jones, and Bedfordshire High Sheriff Lady Jane Clifford. Photo John Chatterley.

"The town centre continues to see our independent businesses do well, and I am pleased to have some of them represented here this evening. I look forward to visiting in weeks to come to encourage greater involvement and engagement with our town centre activities.”

The Mayor added: “Dunstable has become known for achieving gold! Our Grounds Team are outstanding in their work, and this year the Town has been asked to represent the Anglian Region in Britain in Bloom. A huge honour, that I just know our team will rise to the occasion, as will the Volunteers who form Dunstable in Bloom and other linked voluntary groups.

"And after 15 years of service our Town Clerk and Chief Executive David Ashlee will be stepping aside in August, and we will welcome a new chief officer to the council. David, thank you for your leadership and commitment to the council and we wish you well for the future.”

Deputy Town Mayor Cllr. Lisa Bird, John Buckledee, and Town Mayor Cllr. Liz Jones. Photo: John Chatterley.

The Mayor’s charities will be Hospice at Home Volunteers, Dunstable Salvation Army, and the Disability Resource Centre.

A Dunstable Town Council spokesman said: "Cllr Jones has been a councillor since 2009 and was previously Town Mayor in 2015.

"This is the sixth time somebody from her family has held this prestigious role across three generations.

"Cllr Jones will be supported by her husband Iain, and the newly appointed Deputy Town Mayor, Cllr. Lisa Bird.

"Her Mayoral year, which will run until May 2023, will focus on recognising those who give time to others, and bringing the community together.

"We would like to thank Cllr Gloria Martin for serving as Dunstable Town Mayor from May 2021 until now."