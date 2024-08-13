Emergency meeting called after Arriva announces changes to Leighton Buzzard bus services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An emergency meeting will be held in response to Arriva’s planned changes for services that run in and through Leighton Buzzard.

Leighton-Linslade and Central Bedfordshire Councillor, Steve Owen, has called the discussion in response to the proposals, which he says will "adversely affect" bus users, particularly the elderly, with cuts to some of the routes.

For example, the L3 service will no longer serve Meadow Way, and the L5 will no longer stop in Rosebery Avenue or Stoke Road.

But Arriva says the changes, due to begin from September 1, will to "help keep buses running on time" and that there will be later journeys to "help commuters and people who want to have evenings out".

An Arriva bus in Leighton Buzzard.

Meanwhile, Central Bedforshire Council has added that it “welcomes sustainable travel options”, encouraging people to “use buses when they can”.

Councillor Owen told the LBO: "I have pulled together a meeting of the bus company people, the CBC officers, local councillors, and hopefully – subject to confirmation – it will take place tomorrow with the CBC Portfolio Holder Councillor Tracey Wye present.

"The changes are going to affect people adversely. We have got a lot of people who are elderly and don't have cars and they are reliant on the buses to go shopping and to go to hospital and that needs to be considered.

"It's not just locals living in my part of Linslade who have been affected – people have contacted us from Heath and Reach and Wing where services are affected."

Central Bedfordshire and Leighton-Linslade Town Councillor, Steve Owen.

He added: "We first of all want to understand the pressures on Arriva that's causing them to bring forward these proposals. We have to try and understand and see if we can put off the changes planned for September – we are at least hoping they can give us a stay of execution."

Arriva says that following a year-long trial to review customer demand, it has found that users "prefer quicker connections" from Hockliffe Road on routes L2/L4/L5.

"Therefore, L3 buses [Leighton Buzzard town centre to Chamberlains Barn] will no longer serve Meadow Way," states Arriva. "This will allow route L3 to run closer to the timetable. Buses will now run directly from Apex Park, through Clipstone Park to Chamberlains Barn. The timetable will be slightly amended to reflect this."

Meanwhile the L4, which serves Leighton Buzzard railway station, the town centre and Apex Park, will also stop at South Street and Brooklands Drive, offering later evening journeys. This will replace route L5, which will operate directly along Hockliffe Road.

Central Bedfordshire Council headquarters.

There will be "minor amendments" to the timetable.

The L5 service, which serves Brooklands to Linslade through Leighton Buzzard, will no longer serve Rosebery Avenue or Stoke Road. Instead, Arriva says there are "bus stops in close proximity on Soulbury Road".

Neither will the L5 serve South Street or Brooklands Drive.

Arriva states: "This is being replaced by an extended route L4, offering later evening journeys at the same frequency, with route L5 heading towards Brooklands directly along Hockliffe Road. There are several timetable amendments to reflect these changes."

Arriva in Milton Keynes.

It added that the L5 changes were to "keep buses running as close to the timetable as possible".

Alertations are also planned for the F70/F77 Milton Keynes to Luton Airport, although these are said to be "minor".

Finally, the X4 Aylesbury to Milton Keynes route will see "a radical makeover", with changes affecting Leighton Buzzard and Heath and Reach residents, too.

Leaving Milton Keynes, buses will call at Milton Keynes Hospital, no longer serving Coffee Hall which will "help speed up journeys". Arriva explained: "Following customer feedback, buses will now call at Stadium MK/MK One, IKEA , Rushmere Retail Park, and Bletchley interchange. The route continues through Fenny Stratford, close to the rail station, running directly to Heath and Reach."

In Leighton Buzzard, buses will leave the High Street and will travel along Billington Road to Roman Gate, before heading to Aylesbury, "doubling the number of buses per hour in this area of the town".

Meanwhile, for passengers travelling to Aylesbury, buses will now serve the Kingsbrook housing development, entering the town along Tring Road. There will still be journeys to Aylesbury Grammar Schools, and Sir Henry Floyd/Aylesbury College.

However, Councillor Owen says the many changes have left people wanting answers.

He concluded: "We are having the meeting [via Microsoft Teams] to find out what the problems are, and why. It's quite difficult at the moment to be reassuring until we know the facts."

An Arriva Midlands spokesman, said: "We introduced a brand new bus network in Leighton Buzzard last year, working in partnership with Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC). One year on, we’re making some small updates to that network based on feedback from our customers, and to help keep buses running on time – even at the busiest times of day for other traffic on our roads.

“Later journeys to help commuters and people who want to have evenings out are a core part of our business because it’s so important to our customers. That’s why we’ve improved those bus links.

“We’ve made these changes because Leighton Buzzard’s bus network continues to grow.”

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman added: “We welcome sustainable travel options and encourage people to use buses when they can. It’s also the best way to help maintain regular services as operators will make decisions based on how people are using their buses.

“To help encourage travel by bus, single fares on most bus services in Central Bedfordshire are currently capped at just £2. This is reduced further to just £1 if you’re 18 or under and hold a YP Card. You can find out more about the young person’s bus card from the homepage link on the council’s website.

“People can help by parking considerately if you live on a bus route. Obstructing roads can cause delays which can in turn lead to bus operators reviewing and potentially amending routes.”