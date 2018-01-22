Freeze in council tax proposed for Leighton Buzzard residents - but only the town council’s share of the overall bill

There’s a crumb of comfort in the offing for hard-pressed Leighton Buzzard taxpayers, with the town council proposing a council tax freeze for 2018-19.

As previously reported, average Band D households across Central Bedfordshire are likely to have to find around an extra £100 per year following budget proposals from Central Beds Council (up £85.28), Beds Police (up £12) and the fire service (up £1.85).

Leighton Buzzard residents’ overall tax bill also includes the town council precept, but councillors are recommending to January 29’s full council meeting that this remains unchanged.

The council is planning an overall budget of £2,134,507 which would see the average Band D property asked for £149.58.

In the past year the number of properties liable for council tax has increased from 14,141 to 14,270 (up 0.9%).