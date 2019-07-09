Give your feedback on Leighton-Linslade shops and services

Central Bedfordshire Council is out talking to residents, visitors and businesses about local Leighton-Linslade shops and services as part of a survey to benchmark 11 of its major town centres.

The surveys will help the council better understand how its local town centres are changing, as well as identifying any issues or opportunities that may arise from this.

Leighton Buzzard High Street. Credit: Jane Russell.

The benchmarking report will be used to compare how Leighton-Linslade and our other local towns are performing against similar locations elsewhere in the country. It will look at the types and mix of retail and services found on local high streets, and the number of people using town centres and their local car parks. The council is also looking to get a better understanding of the state of the current local retail market and anticipate future demand from retailers and others for commercial space in the town centre. Local residents will also be able to give their views and comments via online surveys, and local businesses will be provided with a trading focused survey to complete.

Over the last few years, the council has invested up to £4 million in its local town centres as part of its Market Town Regeneration Fund. This investment has seen grants for 21 new shopfronts in seven towns, including £56,500 for four premises in Leighton-Linslade, whilst also providing funding and support for other projects.

In Leighton-Linslade, the Market Town Regeneration Fund has enabled, in partnership with the Town Council, a relaunch of the town’s market and new events signage, as well as new lighting on architectural buildings which is due to be delivered by the end of this year.

Councillor Kevin Collins, Executive Member for Planning and Regeneration at Central Bedfordshire Council, said: “Our town centres need to be fit for the future. The surveys are a really good opportunity for business and residents to have their say about what they like about their town centres, and what they feel could be better.

“Few of us could have not noticed that town centres have seen several big-name shops close nationally. Other retailers are scaling back or thinking very carefully where about where they locate their premises. Commentators are putting this down to a shift from physical shopping to the convenience of big online outlets.

“While we as a council are unable to control national chains from closing down and people from choosing to shop online, we are doing our upmost to regenerate Leighton-Linslade and our other local towns, to make them attractive places for residents and visitors. These latest benchmarking surveys will help provide us with data that will help us, the local town councils and local communities better understand the dynamics in our local market towns, and provide ideas for improving them and looking to the future.”

The online survey for Leighton-Linslade is being overseen by an external organisation, called People and Places, and is available at: www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/LBTCU19

The online survey is live until the end of July. A report will be produced for Leighton-Linslade and each of the other Central Bedfordshire towns in early autumn.