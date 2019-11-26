Have your say on Central Bedfordshire’s polling districts

Central Bedfordshire Council is conducting a review of its polling places and polling districts.

A polling district is the geographical area created by subdividing an electoral area.

All wards within Central Bedfordshire are divided into polling districts, which form the basis on which the register of electors is produced.

A polling place is the designated area for a polling district in which a polling station is located.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “The review is an ideal opportunity for electors, community groups and other interested people to share their opinions on the existing polling district boundaries, polling places and polling stations and suggest alternative solutions.”

Although a review is carried out every five years, it does not prevent changes being made at any time between reviews. To have your say, fill out a questionnaire online at www.centralbedfordshire.gov.uk/consultations.

The consultation is open until December 11. To get a paper/email copy of the questionnaire, contact: Electoral Services, Priory House, Monks Walk, Chicksands SG17 5TQ or electoral.registration@centralbedfordshire.gov.uk