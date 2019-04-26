Latest on the re-opening of Leighton Buzzard’s splash park as council awaits essential part from United States

Leighton Buzzard’s splash park should be open in time for the town’s May Fayre on Monday, May 6, the town council has told the LBO.

The popular facility had been scheduled to re-launch, along with the beach, for the summer season in Parson’s, Close Recreation Ground on April 24.

Leighton Buzzard splash park

However there has been a delay due to the need to acquire a part for the splash park.

A town council spokesman said: “It was found that when we were having the Splash and Play commissioned last week an essential part was needed that had to be sourced from the United States.

“Subject to the part being sourced in time, it is our expectation that the facility will be up and running by the May Day Fayre.”

The splash facility, which was installed in 2011, traditionally opened in June, but the town council has brought the launch forward by about a month in recent times to maximise its use.