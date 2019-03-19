Leighton-Linslade town councillor who hasn’t attended a meeting since August 2018 is disqualified

A Leighton-Linslade town councillor has been disqualified due to his failure to attend any council meetings over a six-month period.

Conservative James Davies, of Grovebury Ward, last attended a meeting on August 22, 2018 – the Planning and Transport committee.

The White House, Leighton Buzzard

The reason Mr Davies has been unable to continue in his role is not known. He was first elected onto the council at the last elections in 2015.

The LBO has so far been unable to contact him.

With local elections taking place on May 2, the vacancy will not be filled beforehand.