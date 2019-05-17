Linslade councillor is appointed vice-chairman of Central Beds Council

Long-serving Conservative councillor Fiona Chapman has formally stood down as chairman of Central Bedfordshire Council after her local election defeat.

Stotfold and Langford councillor Brian Saunders, who was the vice-chairman, has replaced her, after being nominated at the council’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

Vice chairman of CBC, Cllr Gordon Perham

The new vice-chairman of the local authority is Conservative Linslade councillor Gordon Perham.

He said: “I will do my best faithfully and diligently to work with councillor Saunders and with his endeavours, to support him wherever possible, and hope for a successful and fruitful year.”

The chairman’s chosen charity is The Need Project, which is based in Stotfold, but covers much of Central Bedfordshire providing food packages and essential items to support individuals and families.

The chairman is elected annually by the council and chairs full council meetings, as well as promoting public involvement in the local authority’s activities.

Conservative Westoning, Flitton and Greenfield councillor James Jamieson was re-elected as leader of Central Bedfordshire Council for 2019 to 2023.