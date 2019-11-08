MP writes to Secretary of State for Transport to complain about ‘unacceptable’ rail service for Leighton Buzzard

South West Bedfordshire MP, Andrew Selous, has written to the Secretary of State for Transport to complain about the “unacceptable level of service” provided to commuters from Leighton Buzzard train station in recent months.

The service was said to be particularly bad last week (October 28 - November 1).

Mr Selous said: “I commute to and from London on London Northwestern Railway (LNWR) and so I know exactly what my constituents are experiencing.

“I did not get home myself until after 10.30pm one night last week, and on another night I was in a carriage that I doubt the RSPCA would have allowed cattle to travel in.

“I have asked the Secretary of State to call London Northwestern Railway to account for this unacceptable level of service.

“My constituents pay huge sums in order to be able to get to work and have a right to expect a decent and reliable service.

“I look forward to London Northwestern Railway rescheduling their meeting with commuters at Leighton Buzzard Station shortly.”

A meeting was supposed to be held on October 25, as passengers and Mr Selous had been invited to Leighton Buzzard train station to meet LNWR bosses and discuss recent timetable changes.

However, the meeting had to be postponed due to a trespass incident on the West Coast Main Line.

Jonny Wiseman, head of customer experience for LNWR, said:“We apologise to our passengers in Leighton Buzzard whose recent journeys have not been as good as they should have been.

“We are taking action to address the issues and from next month the delayed additional carriages we have been waiting for will mean passengers begin to see increased capacity.”