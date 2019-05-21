New mayor and deputy mayor of Leighton-Linslade appointed

Leighton-Linslade has a new mayor for 2019-20 with the inauguration of Cllr David Bowater at last night’s annual meeting of Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Held at the Astral Park Sports and Community facility, Cllr Bowater was delighted to take up his post and the Mayoress, Mrs Jo Bowater was also in attendance.

Mayor Cllr David Bowater and his wife Jo

Outgoing Town Mayor, Cllr Clive Palmer raised £10,600 during his term of office and was pleased to present cheques to representatives from his chosen charities; Autism Bedfordshire, Kids Out and Macmillan Cancer Support.

Cllr David Bowater will raise funds during his term of office for Yes We Can, Hospice at Home Volunteers and Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Cllr Farzana Kharawala was elected as Deputy Town Mayor and will support Cllr Bowater during his busy time as Town Mayor.

Cllr Steve Jones was appointed Leader of the Council and of the majority Conservative group.