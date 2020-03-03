Reducing councillor allowances in Central Beds would save £50k, says independent panel

An independent panel reviewing councillors allowances in Central Bedfordshire lacked accurate information about comparable local authorities, it has been claimed.

The panel found taxpayer-funded allowances paid to Central Bedfordshire councillors are mostly higher than other local authorities.

Concerns were raised about members being allowed to claim two special responsibility allowances (SRAs) and the council’s use of deputy executive roles.

A reduction in the majority of SRAs is appropriate in comparison with other local authorities, concluded the Independent Remuneration Panel (IRP). A review of the scheme of allowances for members was conducted last autumn, according to a report to the council’s general purposes committee.

The panel is calling on the council to scrap its £1,049 information and communications technology (ICT) allowance, which provides tablet computers and broadband for councillors.

And it noted the variation in SRAs paid to opposition group leaders, as well as the amount paid to the chairs of the audit committee and the general purposes committee compared to the number of meetings held.

CBC councillors receive a £10,995.60 taxable allowance each year for their voluntary role. Their allowances exist to cover expenses incurred during their local authority work.

Issues the panel raised include:

> a new SRA be introduced for the role of deputy leader and executive member, after which nobody should be allowed to receive more than one SRA;

> the SRA paid to the council leader and executive members be reduced in line with comparable authorities;

> that the SRA paid to the main minority group leader be increased and further SRAs introduced to the leaders of other minority groups;

> that the SRAs paid to the chairs of the overview and scrutiny committees and the audit committee be reduced in line with comparable authorities;

> and that full council consider a reduction to the total ICT allowance payable to members.

Chris Bell, who chairs the panel, told the committee: “The recommended decreases may seem extreme, but are based on the evidence from other local authorities. This would make a saving of slightly more than £50,000 a year.”

Conservative Dunstable Central councillor Carole Hegley said: “I am just quizzical, there’s been quite a varied approach in the review.

“I wonder how the change of consistency in approach has been driven this time because it’s very markedly different from the two previous reviews.”

Mr Bell said: “The calculations made in the past become distorted by the fact that the council decided to change them.

“The formula had been lost, so this is a different approach based on market data.”

Independent Aspley and Woburn councillor John Baker said: “The simple fact is this council spends an awful lot more on SRAs than other comparative councils.”

Liberal Democrat Linslade councillor Peter Snelling said: “I do accept the amount I receive is excessive and I certainly won’t be claiming it.”

Speaking after the meeting, Conservative council leader James Jamieson said it was unfortunate that not all the up-to-date information was available for making comparisons with neighbouring local authorities.

The committee voted on each recommendation separately, approving them all.