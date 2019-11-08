Show your support for Leighton-Linslade Remembrance Sunday parade and Wally Randall

The Royal British Legion and Leighton-Linslade Town Council are hoping that residents will line the streets to remember those who lost their lives during war.

The annual Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service will be taking place in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, November 10.

Left: Wally Randall. Right: A previous Remembrance parade.

The parade will form up in Lake Street at approximately 10am, and at 10.15am the parade will walk to Church Square where the Act of Remembrance will be held at the Leighton Buzzard War Memorial.

At the conclusion of the Act of Remembrance the town mayor, Cllr Dave Bowater, will make a presentation to Walter (Wally) Randall of a framed scroll, to signify his appointment as the first ever Honorary Freeman of the parish of Leighton-Linslade.

This is in recognition of his long and loyal service to the community.

Following the presentation, the annual Remembrance service will be held in All Saints’ Church.

At approximately 12.30pm an Act of Remembrance will take place at Linslade War Memorial.

For further enquiries, please contact the Royal British Legion on 01525 373972.