SW Bedfordshire hustings organised at Cedars Upper in Linslade ahead of looming General Election

An election hustings for the South West Beds constituency takes place at Cedars Upper School in Linslade on Tuesday, December 3.

Leighton-Linslade Churches Together is organising the event between 7.30pm and 9.30pm to discuss the issues that are important to the public ahead of the December 12 General Election.

Local election

All four candidates will be speaking and answering questions: Callum Anderson (Labour), Emma Matanle (Liberal Democrats), Andrew Selous (Conservative) and Andrew Waters (Green Party).

The meeting will be chaired by the Rt Revd Richard Atkinson, the Bishop of Bedford.

A Leighton-Linslade Churches Together spokesman said: “As a neutral organisation with no political allegiances it was felt the organisation is well placed to provide a level playing field for discussion. All candidates are invited as are member of the public, whether they attend church or not. The event is mainly aimed at adults of voting age but children are welcomed if accompanied by an adult.”

For further information contact Kathy Keeley at kathy.k@live.co.uk or on (01525) 381397.

> What questions do you think the candidates should be asked? What are the key issues locally? Email news@lbobserver.co.uk