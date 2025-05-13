'Terrible news for Linslade residents': New L services timetable criticised for leaving elderly in the lurch

Centrebus will be taking on Leighton Buzzard's L services from June 1 – but while the new timetable promises better transport connectivity for some, there are fears that elderly Linslade residents have been left in the lurch.

Central Bedfordshire Council (CBC) has been criticised for leaving those with limited mobility in a "terrible" situation, as the Linslade L5 service will now be reduced from every one to two hours.

Concerns have also been raised as the L6 will now just run on Sundays (instead of running early morning and evening services), while L3 will just run an evening service.

CBC has said the changes will bring benefits. A spokesperson said: "The new timetable, shaped by resident feedback and input from key local groups and organisations, along with the 3 Horizon workshop – a group exercise to explore how buses can best serve the town - will maintain bus services in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade.

"Peak-time journeys to and from Leighton Buzzard Railway Station will be enhanced, providing better connectivity for commuters. Additionally, there will be improved links with faster trains to London, making travel more convenient.

"School transport connections will be strengthened, ensuring a more reliable service for pupils. Journey times will be adjusted to be more realistic, helping to improve punctuality and reliability across the network. Evening and Sunday services will be retained, while a later Saturday evening departure has been introduced in response to community requests.

"In addition, the new timetables will provide better access to key locations, including Bassett Road and Grovebury Road surgeries. Travel to Grovebury Road Retail Park will have improved connections on Sundays, to support shoppers and workers alike."

But Tim Casterton, who uses the L5 and L6 bus, told the LBO: "I've managed to get hold of my local Linslade service timetable and wished I'd not seen it as it contains cuts of around 60 per cent on weekdays.

"The services are supposed to entice people out of cars and onto public transport, but this new timetable will do exactly the opposite.

"Presently, in Linslade, we have a service weekdays roughly hourly from approximately 7.45am until 8.20pm, 8.55am to 6.55pm on Saturdays and further reduced Sundays. The new service starts an hour later from June, reduced to every two hours, then finishes two and a half hours earlier.

"The morning L6 'school bus' – gone. The early evening buses that I use to go into town to support local evening events – gone. This is totally unacceptable and will drive those who have an alternative back into their cars – and those who don't have any alternative will be just stuffed."

Central Bedfordshire Councillor for Leighton Linslade West, Victoria Harvey,said the Linslade L5 service has suffered most because the area has no large new estates – meaning it does not benefit from any S106 money.

She claimed: "The service round Linslade has gone from every hour to every two, which is going to make life very difficult for a lot of elderly people. If you can walk to the railway station or to Soulbury Road, there are transport connections – but if you have limited mobility, you only have the [L5] two hourly service.

"CBC doesn't seem to understand the importance of buses in keeping people living more independently in their own homes, and keeping people well. We are under great pressure in Central Bedfordshire with the number of people going into care. Buses play a major role in keeping people active and connected. This is terrible news for the people of Linslade."

However, she noted that council transport officers have gone "above and beyond" to do their best with the money provided.

But criticising the “slow” release of information and need for more investment, she added: "It's a disgraceful delay from CBC in signing the contract with Centrebus. It's disgraceful that there's been an operational failure at a senior level.

"The budget for subsidised buses in Central Bedfordshire has also been kept them same since 2017 – that's a massive cut in real terms."

CBC has produced a Q&A about the new services, which you can access here.

Key points include:

Where will the Centrebus Ltd services operate?

> L1 will continue to serve Kestrel Way and Theedway.

> L2 will continue to serve east Leighton.

> L4 will continue to serve Apex Park, Trent Way and Richmond Road

> L5 will continue to serve Linslade and Appenine Way

> Evening journeys after 8pm are now renumbered L3

> Sunday service is now renumbered L6

A CBC spokeswoman, said: “The council conducted an open tender process to enhance and sustain local bus services as the previous contract was due to end. Centrebus Ltd submitted the most advantageous bid, offering high-quality service at the most competitive price. This decision supports a long-term, sustainable transport solution for the community.

"We understand some residents have raised concerns about changes to specific routes. While the new contract has involved some timetable adjustments, the Leighton-Linslade area continues to benefit from one of the most comprehensive local bus networks in Central Bedfordshire. There are improvements to the timetables, which are designed to allow connections to popular train departures to be possible. The L6 school journey has been removed as it carried very few passengers.

"From other parts of the town, pupils are able to travel to school either directly or by changing in the town centre.

“Promotional activities of the bus service have been extensive and include two town-wide leaflet drops, widely available printed timetable booklets, real-time updates and maps at bus stops, a social media campaign, and information about the free fares were all funded through Bus Service Improvement Plan funding — not section 106 money."

Arriva, the current contractor, will serve its last day on May 31, after losing to Centrebus during the tender process.

The LBO reached out to Centrebus Ltd for a comment, but did not receive a response before going to press.