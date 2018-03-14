Potentially hazardous building in Leighton Buzzard is demolished

Vandalism problems at disused changing rooms in Leighton Buzzard has led to them being demolished.

The building at the Vandyke Playing Fields was becoming a potential public hazard and, coupled with most football moving to Astral Park, Leighton-Linslade Town Council commissioned the demolition for £5,600.

The demolished changing rooms

The council says the area had become “quite dark and unwelcoming” over recent years, and the removal of the derelict building will open out the area and improve it for the community.

A spokesman said: “The town council has both a moral and legal obligation to ensure its assets are in a fit condition for use. The former changing rooms at Vandyke Road Playing Fields are no longer required as it is some 15 plus years since football matches were regularly played there.

“With football moving to the state-of-the art facility at Astral Park, the building has been the subject of a sustained campaign of vandalism which has accelerated its deterioration rendering it a potential danger to the public.

“Whilst the Town Council has considered alternative uses, its size, condition and cost of conversion have made other uses financially unviable and the decision to demolish therefore taken.”