Princess Royal to visit Leighton Buzzard this Tuesday

The work of Leighton Linslade’s Citizens Advice team of 45 volunteers and six part-time staff will be celebrated tomorrow morning (Tuesday, March 5) with a visit from HRH The Princess Royal.

The Princess will be meeting staff and volunteers at the local Citizens Advice headquarters in Bossard House, West Street as she visits in her capacity as Patron of the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux.

HRH Princess Royal

The royal visit, the exact timing of which is not being made public, also coincides with a year of events in branches across the country as the national Citizens Advice service celebrates its 80th birthday.

Tabitha Park, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, said: “We feel very privileged and excited to be hosting a royal visit, especially in this landmark year for Citizens Advice.”

The Princess Royal is believed to be the first major Royal in modern times to officially visit the Leighton Buzzard area. Edward VII and Edward VIII both hunted locally when they were Prince of Wales and followed the Rothschild staghounds.

The Princess Royal started undertaking public work at the age of 18, when her first engagement was the opening of an educational and training centre in Shropshire in 1969.

Since then, she has established significant and ongoing relationships with a number of charities and organisations across the Commonwealth and has one of the busiest working schedules of any member of the Royal Family.

