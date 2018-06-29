Private gardens in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade will be open to the public

Ten private gardens of all shapes and sizes will be open to the public in Leighton Buzzard and Linslade on Sunday, July 1 from 12noon until 6pm.

This year, organisers are delighted to include a number of gardens that have not opened for several years, some which are new to the programme and a couple of old favourites.

There are a variety of gardens for visitors to explore including large mature gardens, courtyard gardens, family friendly gardens and others that are just for sheer relaxation! All offer great ideas for garden design and planting schemes including woodland areas, rockeries and stone walls, vegetable growing, patios and pots.

Visitors will also find a real mix of garden art including mirrors, sculptures, water features and some quirky art! Garden owners will be only too happy to share ideas and tips but most of all, the one thing that does stand out is the passion and rewards of amateur gardening.

Afternoon refreshments will be available in two of the gardens and these are indicated in the programme.

Visitors will also be encouraged to visit three community gardens, designed and managed by Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom with support from Leighton-Linslade Town Council.

Now in its fourth year, Pages Park Community garden is the most mature of the three. West Street Drought Garden was created in 2016 on the same spot as the original Cottage Garden designed for Leighton-Linslade in Bloom in 2010. Finally, the third and newest community garden is in Linslade Recreational Ground and although this is still an ongoing project, there has been a lot of hard work to get it to this point.

Entry to the private gardens is by programme only and are available to purchase prior to the day from Selections Pet & Garden Store, Touch of Class Hair Salon and Leighton-Linslade Town Council. Cost is £4 per adult, children under 16 go free.

Programmes will also be available on the day from 12noon at 6 Southcourt Road, Linslade, LU7 2QF (one of the open gardens).

Friends of Leighton-Linslade in Bloom’s chosen charity for 2018 is the Florence Nightingale Hospice in Aylesbury. A donation from the proceeds of the open gardens and refreshments sales will be presented to the charity.

If anyone would like further information about the open gardens, contact Gill Miller on 01525 793058 or e-mail: gmmiller@sky.com