Proms concert will be a right royal celebration and aims to raise vital finance for Citizens Advice Leighton Linslade

Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade is set for an extra special week of celebrations as it stages its third annual fundraising concert at All Saints Church on Saturday, March 9, just a few days after HRH The Princess Royal is due to make an official visit to the charity’s offices in the town.

The ‘Last Night of the Proms’ concert promises a rousing programme of choral and orchestral music, including well-loved pieces such as Elgar’s Pomp & Circumstance, Jerusalem, and Rule Britannia, performed by the Leighton-Linslade Gala Orchestra (musical director Dennis Pim) and the Grand Union Community Choir (musical director Susan Cox). The evening will be compered by Nick Clarke.

Magic of Musicals concert 2018

All money raised from the evening will go towards funding the advice service in Leighton-Linslade, which supports thousands of local people each year with issues ranging from household debt to housing and benefits problems. Although members of the national Citizens Advice network, every branch is an independent charity responsible for raising its own finances.

The work of Leighton’s Citizens Advice team of 45 volunteers and six part-time staff will also be celebrated on Tuesday 5th March with a visit from HRH The Princess Royal in her capacity as Patron of the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux. The royal visit also coincides with a year of events in branches across the country as the national Citizens Advice service celebrates its 80th Birthday.

Tabitha Park, Chief Officer of Citizens Advice Leighton-Linslade, said: “We really hope that lots of local people support us in our week of special celebrations. We feel very privileged and excited to be hosting a royal visit, especially in this landmark year for Citizens Advice.

“As a small charity, we rely on the generosity of our funding bodies, local businesses and individuals to help us maintain our service. We’re here for everyone and a lifeline to many who are in desperate need of help. Last year we helped more than 2,500 local people with over 10,200 different issues, and we are seeing that people’s problems are becoming more complex.

“We’re so grateful for the generosity shown by the musicians and singers who are volunteering their time to perform at our concert, and the local businesses who have donated so many great prizes for the night. Please do join us for what promises to be a fabulous evening!”

For further information about the concert or about seeking advice visit www.leightonlinsladecab.org.uk or call 01525 374589.

Tickets for ‘Last Night of the Proms’ are available online at: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/last-night-of-the-proms-tickets-54262288967