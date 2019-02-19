Raising money to help Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club refurbish their new clubhouse

Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday to raise money to refurbish their newly acquired clubhouse at Vandyke Upper School.

They are trying to raise around £20,000 to renovate, decorate and kit out so it is operational for the club and wider community.

Leighton Buzzard Hockey Club Clubhouse

Nicola Lacey, communication officer for the club, said: “Several years hard work has gone into the acquisition of a clubhouse, now it’s here we need to work together to refurbish the inside and create a hub for Leighton Buzzard Hockey club, it has been estimated that we need to raise around £20,000.

“We want to raise awareness of what we are trying to do and where the money is going and how it will help the community as well as the hockey club.”

The hockey club is organising a social fundraiser at Southcott Village Residents Association Club, in Grasmere Way, Linslade, on Saturday, March 2, from 7.30pm.

Nicola added: “It is a sports day and everyone is welcome to attend, there will be a fee to pay per person to take part and the bar will be open all night, do come and support this great venture.”

For further details of how you can support the club or get involved visit: www.lbhc.org.uk.