Ram raid in Leighton Buzzard industrial estate as transit van smashes through gates

A white Ford Transit has been caught on CCTV smashing through gates in Grovebury Road industrial estate.

The vehicle forced entry into the site of George Browns Ltd (machinery and equipment specialists), early yesterday morning (October 11), and police rushed to the scene shortly after midnight.

Live at the scene, the Leighton Buzzard Community Policing Team posted on its Facebook: “We are on scene at Browns in Leighton Buzzard following a ram raid. We arrived a few minutes after the call but unfortunately security monitoring CCTV called as offenders were leaving. At this stage it appears nothing has been taken. Enquiries are ongoing at this stage.”

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman has now updated the LBO. She said: “We received a call shortly after midnight on Thursday (October 11) after a white Ford Transit was seen on CCTV crashing through gates on an industrial estate in Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard.

“Again, nothing appears to have been taken. However, entry was forced into an industrial unit using the vehicle.

“We’d urge anyone with information to get in touch on 101.”