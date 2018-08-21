Re-launch of Toni & Guy in Leighton Buzzard as salon doubles in size

A businessman from Leighton Buzzard is celebrating after expanding his salon in Leighton Buzzard.

Luke Cave owns the Toni and Guy Salon on Waterborne Walk and recently re-launched the salon after a £25,000 refit and expansion.

Luke expanded the salon in Leighton Buzzard

The 31-year-old has run the salon for two years and has thanked his loyal customers for their support.

He said: “The last two years have been crazy for us, each year we’ve grown about 25% in clients hence needing more space and more staff.

“I’ve spent in total about £25,000 on the refit but without all our existing client base I wouldn’t have been able to do this, all the money the salon has ever made has been re-invested back into the salon as my end game is to have a beautiful salon where clients love to be and staff love to work.

“My best memory was achieving my dream of having a super size salon to grow into over the next couple of years, offering our guests that visit us the ultimate salon experience in a beautiful place that’s not too small and is more spacious.”

The salon is a Toni and Guy franchise that Luke owns, his employees have to be educated through the Toni and Guy Academy in London every year to stay up to standard and the salon uses the brands products and software and are offered regular guidance.

Luke added: “My plan over the next few years is to continue to grow my team and client numbers and create a fabulous place of work and a luxury salon for guests to come and relax in.

“I love my job, my staff and all our clients we see every day, without them we wouldn’t exist.”