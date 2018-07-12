Record breakers at railway help funds for arches appeal

Two events at Leighton Buzzard Railway proved to be record breaking, providing much-needed funds towards the extension under construction.

More than 400 passengers attended a whisky festival on Father’s Day, June 17, when there were 70 whiskies and other spirits available to taste. The event sold out well in advance.

A fish and chip van, to keep customers well fed during the day, and local gin producer Willow Tree Distilling were also in attendance and well received. The event raised just under £1,500 for the current Double Arches Extension appeal.

There was a visit by Chase from Paw Patrol at the Stonehenge Works on Sunday, July 8.

The day saw double-headed non-stop trains carrying passengers to meet the famous character, all of which were full.

Chairman Terry Bendall said: “With five full trains, each with seven coaches, we carried a total of 754 passengers.

“Today’s figure may well be an all-time record, even beating last year’s visit of Paddington, and we look forward to welcoming a new character next year.”