Record Fair coming to Leighton Buzzard

Black Circle Records and Peppermintstore Records host the Leighton Buzzard Record Fair on Sunday, June 10 (11am-4pm).

It will be held at the Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company (31 Harmill Inustrial Estate, Grovebury Road, Leighton Buzzard) and the organisers have hand-picked some of the best record dealers in the area, so every record collector is catered for.

David Kosky, of Black Circle Records, said: “We hope this will be the first of many record fairs we host in Leighton Buzzard.

“The bar will be open so you can try Leighton Buzzard Brewing Company’s finest beers. We will also be having a discount day back at Black Circle on the day too!”

“We look forward to welcoming everyone on the day.”