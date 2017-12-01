Record number of Christmas trees on display at Leighton Buzzard event

All Saints Church in Leighton Buzzard recently held a Christmas Tree Festival where local groups and schools exhibited a tree, or display, with the theme ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’.

Canon Grant Fellows opened the November 24-26 event followed by the children of Pulford School entertaining the visitors with a variety of Christmas carols and songs.

All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, 2017 Christmas Tree Festival cxJQOp9HCoqgUDOc-FIN

There was a steady stream of visitors over the three days, including many school visits. A church spokesman said: “This year saw a record number of trees, over 90, filling the church and the weekend was a great success, raising funds towards the ongoing life of the church. All Saints Church would like to thank everyone for supporting this event.”

