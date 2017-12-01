Search

Record number of Christmas trees on display at Leighton Buzzard event

All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, 2017 Christmas Tree Festival JGH3W16s6qO1Imp9hcg2
All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, 2017 Christmas Tree Festival JGH3W16s6qO1Imp9hcg2

All Saints Church in Leighton Buzzard recently held a Christmas Tree Festival where local groups and schools exhibited a tree, or display, with the theme ‘We wish you a Merry Christmas’.

Canon Grant Fellows opened the November 24-26 event followed by the children of Pulford School entertaining the visitors with a variety of Christmas carols and songs.

All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, 2017 Christmas Tree Festival cxJQOp9HCoqgUDOc-FIN

All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, 2017 Christmas Tree Festival cxJQOp9HCoqgUDOc-FIN

There was a steady stream of visitors over the three days, including many school visits. A church spokesman said: “This year saw a record number of trees, over 90, filling the church and the weekend was a great success, raising funds towards the ongoing life of the church. All Saints Church would like to thank everyone for supporting this event.”

> Send details of your Christmas event or school show to news@lbobserver.co.uk

All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, 2017 Christmas Tree Festival WJkrpJc08-ElM73xTpgB

All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, 2017 Christmas Tree Festival WJkrpJc08-ElM73xTpgB