Repairs to ‘dangerous’ Linslade bridge aren’t likely to be completed until August

Angry residents are calling on Central Bedfordshire Council to fix a historic bridge in Linslade which has been damaged for fours months.

The walls of the Old Linslade Road river bridge were partially destroyed four months ago, with Chapter 8 barriers put in their place.

Now, residents are calling on CBC to repair the gaps in the bridge walls – described as a “major issue” in the event of an accident.

Resident Miles Walker said: “Doing nothing for four months is not acceptable, it’s a major issue and highways are neglecting their health and safety obligations.”

Mr Walker says he has called for the speed limit to be reduced to 10mph due to the safety issues at the bridge.

He said: “They need a civil engineer on the bridge to complete a survey and decide what actions needs to be taken.

“It is now four months since the damage and the red barriers went up ...I am furious this council is unable to do anything to fix this health and safety issue.”

There has been no confirmation what caused the damage to bridge walls, whether by accident or through deterioration.

The nearby canal bridge is also damaged with potholes, with CBC Highways currently working to fix the problem.

A Central Bedfordshire Council spokesman said: “The repair work to The Old Linslade Bridge is planned to be completed by August 2018, but if we are able to book a road closure sooner then the repairs will be completed before this date.

“In the meantime, the team are booked to go out this week to make the barriers safe.”