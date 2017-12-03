Residents and mayor enjoy early Christmas treat

Residents of sheltered housing enjoyed an early Christmas lunch with the mayor of Leighton-Linslade.

Cllr Syed Rahman attended a Christmas lunch at Stanbridge Rugby Club hosted by St Barnabas and Taplow Lodges of Freemasons, both of which meet at the Masonic Centre in Linslade. The guests of honour were mainly residents of the local sheltered housing project.

The guests were greeted by the mayor and then offered a sherry or soft drink followed by a full Christmas lunch of turkey and all the trimmings, not forgetting the Christmas pudding.

After lunch, local group the Rock of Ages had the guests singing and dancing to a selection of rock and roll classics. After all the festive fun everyone settled down to tea, cakes and a raffle, before leaving for home.

David Ball, a past master of Taplow Lodge, acted as head steward and the meal was prepared by David’s wife, Jean Ball MBE. She was helped by some of the other wives of Lodge members, who were also in attendance to help serve the meals.

David said: “It is always a pleasure to host this Christmas event and we know that those attending have great fun and thoroughly enjoy themselves. It is one of the varied ways in which Buckinghamshire Freemasons’ core values of friendship, integrity and charity are used to benefit all members of our society, both young and old.”